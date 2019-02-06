The New ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ CTP DISCO Shirt is Already Available

In October of 2017, Star Trek: Discovery debuted shirts with the U.S.S. Discovery’s nickname “DISCO” on crew members Burnham and Tilly in the episode “Lethe”. They were available to order the Star Trek shop within days of the episode, and went on to be huge sellers.

Fast forward to Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery, which is currently underway. If you watched last night’s episode “Point of Light”, you may have noticed a new shirt design worn by Ensign Sylvia Tilly that features the Starfleet CTP (Command Training Program) logo on both sleeves with CTP DISCO in gold on the front. You can already order it for $26.99 in men’s and women’s sizes.

The Season 2 cast of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock)

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on CBS All Access. The first episode of Season 2 is streaming for free on YouTube.

