‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Reveals Updated Enterprise Bridge

The first season finale of Star Trek: Discovery brought the USS Enterprise into the series. The ship had an updated design to fit Discovery‘s aesthetic but remains the same ship that Jame Kirk would captain on his five-year mission ten year’s later. Fans got a brief look at the ship’s interior when Cmdr. Michael Burnham went aboard the Enterprise to investigate Spock’s living quarters. The preview for next week’s episode, “Such Sweet Sorrow,” offers the first look at the Enterprise bridge as updated for Star Trek: Discovery, which also reveals the return of Rebecca Romijn as Capt. Pike’s first officer, Number One.

Fans will notice that the bridge has been altered to fit more with Discovery‘s look and feel, but is still recognizable as the same bridge that the crew of Star Trek: The Original Series served on. Like that original set, the captain’s chair and the helmsman and navigator consoles are positioned in a well, lower than the rest of the bridge. The color red is featured prominently, though the banisters and viewscreen framing are lit up rather than painted, similar to the blue lighting on the Discovery bridge. The chairs are also similar to chairs on the original Enterprise bridge set.

You can watch the preview above. You can also take a look at the Enterprise bridge set below.

At the end of last week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery, “Through the Valley of Shadows,” Capt. Pike put out the call to the Enterprise for a rendezvous. He plans to evacuate Discovery’s crew onto the Enterprise and then destroy Discovery in order to keep the information Control needs to evolve away from the AI for good. In theory, this should avert the apocalyptic future that Gabrielle Burnham — Michael Burnham’s mother who is now known to be the Red Angel — showed to Spock.

The Enterprise has been absent from Star Trek: Discovery for most of the second season while it undergoes repairs. This fits with how showrunner Alex Kurtzman described the role of the ship before the season started.

“The show is called Discovery. It’s not Enterprise,” Kurtzman said. “So yes, the Enterprise will play a part of Season Two but it will absolutely not overshadow Discovery. And I think with Enterprise’s arrival in the finale we recognize that the audience has a lot of questions about our synchronicity with the original series, which really means or synchronicity with canon. So the promise of the Enterprise holds the answers to a lot of those questions, including Spock’s relationship with his half-sister who he’s never mentioned. Which does not necessarily mean you’re going to see Spock, just that we owe an answer to that question.”

Are you excited for the return of the Enterprise? Let us know in the comments. New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on CBS All Access.

