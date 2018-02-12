‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Showrunners Tease Spock and Pike’s Roles in Season 2

Captain Pike and Mr. Spock of the USS Enterprise may have roles to play in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery.

The Enterprise showed up in the final scene of Discovery‘s first season. While the show will keep its focus squarely on the USS Discovery‘s crew, showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg teased to TV Line – while remaining coy about details – that Pike and Spock may have supporting roles.

“Yeah, we can’t talk about specifics too much, but I think that because we are in canon, we look at things we know, and things we don’t know… and then there are the things we don’t know about the things we know!” Berg said. “And there, often, you’ll find great opportunities for storytelling. But it is intriguing. It’s one of the fun things about playing within this box that is the timeline where we are.”

Harberts added, “If there ever were to be a captain from canon that one could explore… Christopher Pike would certainly be that one.”

They were less forthcoming with whether fans would get to see a decade-younger version of Spock on Discovery.

“I can tell you: All you have to do is look at Michael Burnham and Sarek, and the look they exchange at the end of the show and ask yourself what that could be about,” Harberts offered.

In a separate interview, Berg and Harberts discussed the idea of recasting Spock for Star Trek: Discovery.

“We certainly aren’t confirming that we’re even going to introduce Spock and we certainly are not casting that role, either. We live a lot in memory and flashback. The center of our show is always Michael Burnham,” Harberts said. “[W]e realize how incredible Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto’s performances were and what JJ Abrams and the original series were able to pull off with that character. Finding another actor that could even come close to what Leonard Nimoy did with the original portrayal, we’d never want to go down that road.”

Star Trek: Discovery will return for its second season on CBS All Access.