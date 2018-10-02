‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Emily Coutts on Season 2, Detmer’s Eyepiece

Emily Coutts plays helmsman Lt. Keyla Detmer of the USS Discovery on Star Trek: Discovery, and she’s ready to return to duty in the show’s second season.

Speaking to the official Star Trek website, Coutts shared her sense of the Star Trek: Discovery Season Two so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s going well,” she said. “Very well. I love the scripts. Every time we read a script, we’re all just sitting in the room after, tears or laughter, everything in between. It’s going to be a great season.”

Detmer is part of Discovery‘s bridge crew, which fans took a strong liking to despite having not been the focus of the series so far. Coutts was evasive about whether she’d have a bigger role to play in the show’s second season, saying “I can’t really answer that one yet. We’ll see.”

She did share some insight into her favorite Detmer moments from the first season.

“I think there was a real sense of calm in those moments, where she had to do tight maneuvering with an aggressive captain, and with these very high-stakes situations,” Coutts said. “Despite her feelings underneath, she was like,’This is do or die time. I’ve got to maneuver this thing.’ And she did it!”

Detmer is identifiable by her eyepiece, which she says takes a surprising amount of effort from the makeup and prosthetics department.

“It looks quite simple, but it actually takes a while,” she said. “It takes an hour for the prosthetics and then an hour for hair and makeup. So, I’m actually an earlier call than Saru, believe it or not…They’re fantastic at it, the makeup team. They make it look so much a part of my skin and that the piece actually sinks into my skin. The coolest part of the prosthetic is that it’s actually bigger than it looks on the skin.”

But even she doesn’t know the eyepiece’s exact purpose is.

“It’s fixing an injury from the Battle of the Binary Stars,” she says. “But we will hopefully find out more about the piece soon.”

The first teaser poster for Star Trek: Discovery Season Two was released yesterday, confirming the show’s January 2019 return.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Discovery Season Two? Let us know in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in January 2019.