‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Spock’s Parents Return in “Light and Shadows” Photos

CBS has released new photos from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery, “Light and Shadows.”

As the search for Spock continues, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) returns to Vulcan. There she meets with Spock’s parents, Amanda Grayson (Mia Kirshner) and Sarek (James Frain).

Also pictured in the photographs are Michelle Yeoh as Phillipa Georgiou, Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, Shazad Latif as Ash Tyler, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Doug Jones as Cmdr. Saru, and Anthony Rapp as Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets.

Spock is played by Ethan Peck in Star Trek: Discovery. He’s yet to make his on-screen debut, but Spock may be the key to unraveling the mystery of the Red Angel.

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

