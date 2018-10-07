‘Star Trek: Discovery’: First Look at Rebecca Romijn as Number One

Star Trek: Discovery has revealed the first look at Rebecca Romijn as Number One, the First Officer to Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) aboard the USS Enterprise.

Number One was originally played by Majel Barrett, who was also the wife of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, in the original Star Trek pilot titled “The Cage.” Romijn confirmed during Discovery‘s New York Comic Con panel that she wears a wig in the series to match the brunette color of Barrett’s hair from “The Cage.”

Take a look at Romijn as Number One in the trailer above and the image below.

At the Television Critics Association press tour, Romijn said that she didn’t quite know what she was getting into with this Star Trek role at first.

“I didn’t know the full story. I was asked if I’d be interested in a somewhat iconic role in the series and I jumped at the chance,” Romijn told ET. “I was a Trekkie as a kid with the original series. After I was filled in with all the details — after I said ‘yes’ — oh man, I was floored. It was amazing.”

Romijn went on to say that she was “stunned” the first time she put on her Starfleet uniform.

“When they fit me, they fit me in the original gold uniform from Enterprise because Discovery takes place 10 years before the original series,” she said. “But when they fit me for that uniform, I was teary-eyed. Because Enterprise was shot in the ’60s, we’ve gone with a little bit of a ’60s flair, which is great. And being there on set, there’s a ’60s vibe on set. The production is amazing. Just walking through the stages up there, it’s gorgeous — really, really beautiful sets.”

Romijn was enthusiastic about the new season.

“I’m working with Anson Mount, who plays an amazing Captain Pike, and we have discussed Mr. Spock. Mr. Spock has been a topic of conversation,” she shared. “You know more than I know! I can’t wait to see where it goes. We all wait for the scripts and we’ll see what happens.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on January 17, 2019 on CBS All Access.