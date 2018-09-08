‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Reportedly Bringing Patrick Stewart, New Spock to NYCC

Star Trek: Discovery is beaming into New York Comic Con and it’s bringing the newest Spock actor with it.

Star Trek: Discovery announced its return to New York Comic Con with a slideshow video released on Instagram featuring the show’s core cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

Deadline reports that Ethan Peck will be in attendance for the panel, which takes place at the theater in Madison Square Garden on Oct. 6th. Peck was recently announced as Discovery‘s Spock.

“Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek,” said Star Trek: Discovery co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman in a statement. “The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion. We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

The Deadline report also teases that there are some surprises in store for the panel, possibly including an appearance by Patrick Stewart. Stewart played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and announced at a convention earlier this year that he’s reprising the role for a new show.

“During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership. I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

The panel is said to discuss Star Trek beyond just Discovery, including Gene Roddenberry’s legacy and the franchise’s future. Peck and Stewart are both well-suited to speak on that subject.

Are you excited for Star Trek: Discovery at NYCC? Let us know in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.