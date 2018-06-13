‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Video Pushes for Outstanding Drama Emmy Consideration

CBS Television Studios has released a new video asking for Star Trek: Discovery to be considered for an Outstanding Drama Series Emmy Awards nomination and nominations and any and all other eligible categories.

The video goes behind-the-scenes and speaks with the show’s creators, cast, and crew about what the series is and what it means to them.

“You go to the sets, and you look at the scope and the scale, I would be dead inside if it didn’t excite me every day,” co-creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman says.

“So many people who’ve been contributing their talents behind-the-scenes or in front of the camera, they are fans of the show. They are fans of the franchise,” so co-showrunner Aaron Harberts.

Co-showrunner Grethen J. Berg adds, “Their love and knowledge and enthusiasm is so invigorating, you just get lost in it.”

“So many of us were Trekkers growing up and have been waiting for the opportunity to work on something like Star Trek, let alone to work on Star Trek,” Kurtzman says.

“We are standing on the shoulders of so many giants, and we aim to invite new people to come in and love it as much as we do. That’s the best thing in the world.”

In addition to Outstanding Drama Series, CBS is asking for Star Trek: Discovery to be considering for the categories for Outstanding Production Design For a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Sci-Fi/Fantasy Costumes, Oustanding Music Composition, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects. It has also pushed several actors for individual nominations, including Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Shazad Latif, Wilson Cruz, Michelle Yeoh, Mary Wiseman, and Mary Chieffo.

Emmy Awards voting is now officially underway. The nominees will be announced on July 12th.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.