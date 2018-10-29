‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Will Reveal Why Spock Never Mentioned His Sister

Star Trek: Discovery revealing that Spock had a foster sister, Michael Burnham, that he never mentioned has been a sticking point for some longtime Star Trek fans. That issue will be resolved, or at least acknowledged, in Discovery’s second season on CBS All Access.

Sonequa Martin-Green told Trek Movie and other news outlets at New York Comic Con that Star Trek: Discovery Season Two will address why it is that Spock never bothered to mention Michael during any of his adventures in Star Trek: The Original Series or the films that followed.

“Oh gosh, yeah,” she said. “And we mentioned that too, you know, there’s a long game with Star Trek: Discovery. Because it is hyper-serialized, and because it is a novel told in chapters, there is a through-line, and there are conceptual weavings that take time to unravel – that might have been a mixed metaphor, but we’re just going to go with it – but I really encourage everyone to trust that every single question that we raise in Star Trek: Discovery that may seem like it’s not canon-compliant, every one of those questions gets answered. Every one.”

Martin-Green has hinted in previous interviews that an explanation for this unmentioned sibling relationship does exist.

“Alex Kurtzman, who helped create the show with Bryan Fuller, who obviously worked very closely with JJ [Abrams]. for his franchise of Star Trek films, said, ‘I know a lot of people are asking why he didn’t ever mention her,’” Martin-Green said. “He was like, ‘Trust us. There will be an explanation.’ That’s what happens when you come into this time period where you’re couched between two iterations. There’s a lot of those things where you can only go so far, or you have to find loops or whatever, as it surfaces in the story. We are so canon-specific and canon-compliant, and the moments where we are not, there is a reason for it.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. The season will also be released on Blu-ray and DVD on November 13th.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.