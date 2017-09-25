‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Showrunner Maps Out Season 2 Plans

Star Trek: Discovery made its television debut last night, but its creative team is already looking ahead to a potential second season.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman detailed what a sophomore season of the show would entail, if CBS All Access were to renew the series. As he explained, the bare bones of Discovery‘s season two has actually stemmed from ideas previously left on the cutting room floor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We have a larger picture for season two — if we’re lucky to get a season two order.” Kurtzman revealed. “As you’re breaking the season you get bunch of ideas you love and realize they won’t fit in this season, so you put them on index cards and up on the board. We have a bunch of those as well as a big idea that emerged mid- to late-season one for something we want to do for season two. That’s now become the spine of what we want to do for season two.”

With the production currently working on the first season finale, Kurtzman revealed that a potential second season is in the back of his mind, but isn’t a priority.

“We have an emotional compass pointing toward a big idea for a second season.” Kurtzman added. “But given the scope of this thing, we’re also focused on finishing strong. Hopefully we’ll get an order for season two.”

With Discovery bringing in nearly 10 million viewers with its CBS premiere, as well as a record number of CBS All Access signups, a second season certainly doesn’t seem out of the question. But in terms of the series’ long-term longevity, Kurtzman basically said that anything is possible.

“There have been many iterations of Trek that have run for a very long time. I only want to keep it going for as long as it feels fresh and like we have stories to tell. One of the great things about streaming is that we’re not obligated to 22 episodes, which allows us to tell more stories. So as long as we feel we are not compromising quality or scope, I’m down for whatever Trek becomes.”

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery will stream on CBS All Access Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET.