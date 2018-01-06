‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Clip Show Discovery Under Attack From a Suprising Enemy

The USS Discovery is under attack from a surprising enemy in a clip from Star Trek: Discovery‘s return.

This week on Facebook, CBS ran a time-lapse video of the assembling of the Discovery set. The video ended with what appears to be the opening moments of the episode “Despite Yourself.”

The chapter two premiere seems to pick off right where the midseason finale left off. The USS Discovery tried to warp to Starbase 46 and found themselves in uncharted space.

They aren’t alone. The Discovery is soon joined by a Vulcan ship. The Discovery crew is understandably confused when the ship opens fire on them.

Take a look at the video above.

The Vulcans were humanity’s first allies from the stars. They were also founding members of the Federation of Planets. It’s hard to understand why a Vulcan ship would open fire on another Federation vessel.

Could the Discovery‘s final jump have sent the ship to another universe? Producer Alex Kurtzman did confirm that several episodes would feature the mirror universe.

“Well, it sort of leaked that we are going to be doing some episodes about the mirror universe,” Kurtzman told ComicBook.com. “And yes, we’re going to be paying homage to the original.”

A trip to the mirror universe would explain the Vulcan’s aggression.

Director Jonathan Frakes also teased that “Despite Yourself” would end with a cliffhanger.

“You know I can’t tell you much, right?” Frakes said. “Lorca’s depth of character continues and there’s this wonderful business with L’Rell, Mary Chieffo’s character.

“It’s beautifully shot, it’s a great story, and there’s lots of loose ends tied up. Lots of questions are answered, and it’s a… cliffhanger. I think I can tell you that.”

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.