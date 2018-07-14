‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Michael Burnham Boards the Enterprise in First Season 2 Photo

Commander Michael Burnham, played by Sonequa Martin-Green, beams aboard the USS Enterprise in the first official photo from Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

As part of its Comic-Con International: San Diego issue, Entertainment Weekly has released a first look photo from Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season. The photo features Martin-Green as Burnham and the set appears to be the redesigned interior of the USS Enterprise from Star Trek: The Original Series. Though the caption suggests Burnham is on the ship’s bridge, she actually appears to be entering the quarters of Mr. Spock, her foster brother, as teased in the previously released production promo for the season.

Martin-Green also offered to vague teases about things to come in Discovery‘s second season.

“I can tell you that it’s going to be phenomenal,” Martin-Green says. “Beyond that, we’re really going to be digging into family. A lot of questions are going to be raised; some are going to be answered.”

This is not the first time that family has been teased a major theme in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. Many fans have taken that to mean that Spock will appear on the show. If that is the case, CBS hasn’t yet announced the actor who will be playing Spock. If such an announcement is forthcoming, then Discovery‘s Hall H panel at Comic-Con seems like the perfect time and place for it.

One character from the USS Enterprise who we know fans will be seeing in the show’s second season is Captain Christopher Pike, the Starfleet officer who commanded the Enterprise before James Kirk’s five-year mission. Played by Jeffrey Hunter in the original Star Trek pilot “The Cage,” the character will be played by Marvel’s Inhumans star Anson Mount in Star Trek: Discovery.

“It’s crazy man,” Mount said of the role on an episode of his podcast, The Well. “Getting cast in Star Trek is not like getting any other job. It’s also kind of like a rite of passage that very few actors get to enjoy. It’s nuts because you’re not just joining a cast, you’re joining cultural touchstone, a big family. Jonathan Frakes, who played ‘Number One’ in Star Trek: The Next Generation, he’s our current director for episode two. Of course, I worked with Colm Meaney and they’re constantly asking me about Colm and Marvin Rush, who was the DP on Hell on Wheels, shot a lot of Star Trek.”

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto. The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.