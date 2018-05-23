‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Showrunner Teases Season 2 Clues in Season 1 Finale

They say what’s past is prologue, and that may prove to be true of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery.

Speaking during the Star Trek: Discovery – The Future is Definitely Female panel at Vulture Fest, co-showrunner Gretchen J. Berg suggested that fans eager for hints about the coming second season of Star Trek: Discovery should go back and watch the final episode of the first season.

“I don’t want to spoil, but I think there are clues,” Berg said (via Trek Movie). “It takes too many months to figure out how to do this. Their beautiful performances are crafted, then they are in post, so I am not going to tell you everything right now. We leave clues. Watch the final episode at the end of the [first] season as to where we are going.”

A lot happened in that final episode. A truce was brokered between the Federation and the Klingon Empire. L’Rell and Voq returned home to hold the Empire to its word. The USS Discovery ran into the USS Enterprise, and a deleted scene revealed that former Terran Emperor Phillipa Georgiou, a native of the mirror universe, was recruited into Section 31. Any or all of those plot points could be picked up in the second season.

One thing Berg did guarantee was more focus being put on the characters in the show’s sophomore season.

“I can promise you that the characters that you fall in love with, you are going to get to know them better,” Berg said. “We get much deeper into character exploration this year and we will meet some new folks. We love our group and you are going to learn more about them.”

Berg’s comments echo those made by star Sonequa Martin-Green and a recent interview.

“I’m beyond excited,” Martin-Green says. “Thrilled. We’ve been talking a lot gearing up for Season Two, about that story we’re going to tell, and how we’re going to continue, and how we’re going to jump off because the war chapter has come to a close. What happens now? What happens now that the war is over? Because a lot of what happened to Michael Burnham and all the characters wasn’t able to be delved into because there just wasn’t time, because we were dealing with this war. Wrestling with all of these things, it’s like you have to sort of put it aside because of the immediacy of the moment. I’m thrilled to see what happens when the chips fall and things are done now. Now, what are we going to do? How are we going to look at ourselves in the mirror? How are we going to look at each other?”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.