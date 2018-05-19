‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Sonequa Martin-Green Teases Spock’s Role in Season 2

Star Trek‘s most iconic ship, the USS Enterprise, made a surprise appearance in the Star Trek: Discovery season one finale. Since then, fans have wondered if the ship’s famous science officer, Spock, could play a role in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two. Star Sonequa Martin-Green, who play’s Spock’s adopted sister Michael Burnham, isn’t revealing any answers but is offering some intriguing hints.

Deadline caught up with Martin-Green and asked her if Burnham could possibly meet Spock in the show’s second season. Martin-Green offered an enticing bug vague answer.

“You know, Aaron Harberts, he said after the finale, on After Trek, that Season Two was going to be about that line between science and faith,” Martin-Green said. “He also said that there’s going to be a lot of family dynamic. It is the Enterprise in that shot. We all know who is on the Enterprise. You see Sarek and Burnham look at each other, and there you have it.”

That’s not exactly a yes, but Martin-Green does seem to be saying that the series has laid down the groundwork for Spock’s Star Trek: Discovery debut.

In addition to Sarek and Burnham’s knowing glances in the season finale, the teaser released by CBS All Access to announce that Star Trek: Discovery Season Two had begun production also showed Burnham entering a room on the Enterprise labeled “3F.” This room served as Mr. Spock’s personal quarters in Star Trek: The Original Series, which seems to be one more tease that Spock could appear in the show’s second season.

Jonathan Frakes, the Star Trek: The Next Generation star turned director, already confirmed that young Spock will appear in a flashback with young Michael Burnham in the new season’s second episodes, which Frakes is directing

It was also already announced that Anson Mount will play Captain Christopher Pike, captain of the Enterprise during the time period that Star Trek: Discovery takes place, in the show’s second season. Pike commanded the Enterprise before James Kirk, with Spock serving as Pike’s science officer before becoming Kirk’s first officer.

The Star Trek: Discovery tie-in prequel novel Star Trek: Discovery: Desperate Hours told the story of another mission involving the Enterprise in which Burnham and Spock worked together. This a mission involving the USS Shenzhou and revealed that Burnham and Spock were not particularly close as children and each somewhat resented the other’s relationship with their father, Sarek. They achieved a new understanding during their mission, which required a Vulcan mind-meld to complete. It is unclear if these events will be referenced in the coming season of Star Trek: Discovery.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.