Star Trek: Discovery Season Three Blu-ray Details Revealed

Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three comes to Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook on July 20, and CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment revealed new details about the season's home media release. Available to pre-order now, the Blu-ray collection includes all 13 episodes of the Paramount+ original series as part of the four-disc collection, plus more than two hours of special features. Among those features are interviews with the show producers, a writer's log, and looks behind the scenes of the show. Star Trek: Discovery Season Three picks up where the show's second season left off, with Michael Burnham and the USS Discovery crew traveling far into Star Trek's future.

The information provided includes a full list of special features. That list follows:

(Photo: Star Trek: Discovery Season Three Steelbook)

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON 3 - Jump to the future with the crew of the Discovery as they discuss the new adventures with writers and producers, and dive into how their visions were realized by the cast, sets, costumes and props.

STUNTED - Featuring interviews with cast and stunt coordinator Christopher Maguire, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the stunts from rehearsal to the expertise required to make them safe, believable and executed to perfection.

BEING MICHAEL BURNHAM (Exclusive) - Sonequa Martin Green takes fans on her season-long journey as Michael Burnham with her personal record of the season and this beloved character.

KENNETH MITCHELL: TO BOLDLY GO - Traditionally the man behind the mask in Discovery, Kenneth Mitchell is unveiled as Aurellio in the third season. Featuring cast and crew interviews, this emotional and intimate look touches on Kenneth’s life with ALS. Discussed on camera for the first time, the featurette highlights how Kenneth's wheelchair was included for his on-screen character, his own take on the various roles he played in Discovery and what those roles mean to the show.

BRIDGE BUILDING - Fans have been intrigued by Starship Discovery’s Bridge Crew for three seasons. Now, they can immerse themselves in all things crew-related in this behind-the-scenes look showcasing the characters and actors who bring them to life each week.

WRITER’S LOG: MICHELLE PARADISE (Exclusive) - Showrunner Michelle Paradise provides a personal log about shooting the beginning of season three in Iceland.

DELETED SCENES (Exclusive)

GAG REEL (Exclusive)

Per the synopsis, "After following Commander Burnham into a wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation."

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou) also appear in season three.

The Star Trek: Discovery Season Three Blu-ray releases on July 20th. The season is streaming now on Paramount+.

