Star Trek: Discovery Season 3, Episode 3, "People of Earth" Photos Reunite the Crew

By Jamie Lovett

Star Trek: Discovery is back this week with the third episode of its third season on CBS All Access. The show's season three premiere episode saw Cmdr. Michael Burnham arriving in the 32nd century, where the galaxy is much different than the one she knew. The season's second episode showed Discovery following Burnham through the wormhole and arriving one year later. These new photos from episode three, "People of Earth," reveal the long-awaited reunion between Burnham and the Discovery crew. The photos include shots of Burnham, Saru, Tilly, Georgiou, other members of the Discovery crew, and newcomer Blu del Barrio as Adira. The official synopsis for the episode reads, "Finally reunited, Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew journey to Earth, eager to learn what happened to the Federation in their absence."

"People of Earth" is written by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt. Jonathan Frakes directs.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Blu del Barrio as Adira

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 003
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Blu del Barrio as Adira

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 001
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Doug Jones as Saru

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 013
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Blu del Barrio as Adira and Phumzile Sitole as Captain Ndoye

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 012
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Blu del Barrio as Adira

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 011
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Doug Jones as Saru

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 010
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Sara Mitich as Lt. Nilsson; Oyin Oladejo as Operations officer Joann Owosekun; Mary Wiseman as Tilly; Patrick Kyok Choon as Lt. Gen Rhys and Emily Coutts as Keyla Detmer

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 009
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Ronnie Rowe Jr. as Lt. Price; Sara Mitich as Lt. Nilsson; Mary Wiseman as Tilly; Oyin Oladejo as Operations officer Joann Owosekun; Patrick Kyok Choon as Lt. Gen Rhys and Emily Coutts as Keyla Detmer

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 008
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 007
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Finally reunited, Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew journey to Earth, eager to learn what happened to the Federation in their absence.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 006
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 005
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 002
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 004
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
