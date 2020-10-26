Star Trek: Discovery Season 3, Episode 3, "People of Earth" Photos Reunite the Crew

Star Trek: Discovery is back this week with the third episode of its third season on CBS All Access. The show's season three premiere episode saw Cmdr. Michael Burnham arriving in the 32nd century, where the galaxy is much different than the one she knew. The season's second episode showed Discovery following Burnham through the wormhole and arriving one year later. These new photos from episode three, "People of Earth," reveal the long-awaited reunion between Burnham and the Discovery crew. The photos include shots of Burnham, Saru, Tilly, Georgiou, other members of the Discovery crew, and newcomer Blu del Barrio as Adira. The official synopsis for the episode reads, "Finally reunited, Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew journey to Earth, eager to learn what happened to the Federation in their absence."

"People of Earth" is written by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt. Jonathan Frakes directs.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

