Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer Teases the Fall of the Federation

Star Trek: Discovery revealed the first trailer for its third season today during the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con. The trailer shows Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) waking up in the 32nd century and the rest of the USS Discovery crew coming to terms with their jump into the future. The trailer also hints at the fall of the United Federation of Planets. The trailer shows Burnham traveling with Cleveland Book (David Ajala), a character native to the 32nd century. Booker points out the Starfleet combadge Burnham wears and assumes she believes in ghosts. The moment suggests that Starfleet no longer exists in the era.

Later in the trailer, Burnham is shown with another character who unfurls the flag of the United Federation of Planets. He says he’s been watching that office, waiting for Burnham to return and bring hope. Perhaps the Federation fell but knowing that Discovery lept into the future, there was hope for it be reborn with Discovery‘s reemergence.

Star Trek: Discovery star Doug Jones teased in a recent interview that Discovery‘s third season would reveal the fate of the Federation and Starfleet in the 32nd century. “We jumped to the future at the end of season two. This is a big deal. We’ve boldly gone where no Star Trek series has gone before,” Jones says. “So we’re gonna see what happens in the future. What condition is the Federation in? We’re gonna find out when we land. What happens to me and my rank? I’m a Commander, but I’m also acting Captain of the ship because we lost all our captains now. I take the ship and so, do I get to keep the Captain’s chair? Do I have to give it away to another Federation/ Starfleet captain in the future? We’re gonna find out all that when we get there.”

The first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery were set a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series. The third season will find it in a new setting having traveled over 930 years into the future.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber).

The first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are available to stream now no CBS All Access. The new season will debut on CBS All Access in 2020.