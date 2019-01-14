‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Spinoff Starring Michelle Yeoh Officially in Development

Philippa Georgiou is officially (finally!) getting a Star Trek series of her own!

On Monday morning, CBS All Access revealed that it is officially moving forward with yet another live-action series in its ever-growing Star Trek universe. This new project will star Michelle Yeoh, reprising her role as Philippa Georgiou from Discovery, expanding on her current position with the mysterious intelligence agency, Section 31.

“I’m so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories,” said Yeoh. “Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes – certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!’”

In addition to leading the new series, which has been the focus of rumors for some time, Yeoh will also appear in the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Discovery.

This new series, currently untitled, is set to be produced by CBS Television Studios, and written by Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt. Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman will serve as an executive producer alongside Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Kim and Lippoldt will co-executive produce with Aaron Baiers.

“Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades,” Kurtzman said. “As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her. Erika and Boey are remarkable, exciting writers who bring a fresh perspective to the world of Star Trek, and we’re all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou.”

This will mark the fourth Star Trek series that has been confirmed by CBS. In addition to Discovery, CBS All Access has ordered a series based on Jean-Luc Picard, with Sir Patrick Stewart set to return to the franchise, as well as an animated comedy called Star Trek: Lower Decks, from Rick & Morty’s Mike McMahan.

Are you excited for this new Star Trek spinoff? What other characters do you want to see get their own projects?