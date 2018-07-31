‘Star Trek: Discovery: Succession’ #4 Preview

IDW Publishing has released a preview of Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #4, the finale to the latest chapter in the saga of the mirror universe.

The issue finds the unlikely alliance of rebels – Michael Burnham, Katrina Cornwell, and the Klingons Kol and L’Rell – at the mercy of Emperor Alexander Georgiou. However, Burnham isn’t going down without a fight and the previews show the rebels turn the table on Alexander.

Star Trek: Discovery – Succession is the second Star Trek: Discovery comic book series published by IDW Publishing. The series is written by longtime Star Trek comics writer Mike Johnson and Star Trek novelist Kirsten Beyer, who also coordinates with the Star Trek: Discovery writers room, with art by Angel Hernandez.

After the destruction of the Terran Empire’s flagship and the apparent death of Emperor Georgiou, Alexander assumed the throne. Little did he know that Georgiou’s adopted daughter, Michael Burnham, who was also believed to be dead was still roaming the galaxy. Now she’s back and she’s allied herself with Klingon, Vulcan, and Andorian rebels to try to stop Alexander from releasing a biological weapon capable of mass genocide.

However, in the previous issue, Alexander revealed that he has been onto this conspiracy against him from the start. With his opponents at his mercy, he killed Amanda Grayson – Spock’s mother – in cold blood.

The story of Star Trek: Discovery – Succession spins directly out of the first season of Star Trek: Discovery. The USS Discovery took a trip to the mirror universe. The crew at first believed this was an accident, but soon learned that Captain Gabriel Lorca was actually from the mirror universe and had escaped to the prime timeline after a failed attempt at a coup. He returned with the Discovery to try again but failed and this time it cost him his life. However, Georgiou did lose her throne and was forced to take refuge in the prime timeline.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto. The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.