‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Super Bowl TV Spot Released

Live long and prosper. 🖖 Spock is coming to #StarTrekDiscovery. Stream new episodes every Thursday on @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/vxMdLhNDzj — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) February 4, 2019

A new television spot for Star Trek: Discovery aired during tonight’s Super Bowl LIII presentation on CBS.

The spot teases an “untold chapter” of Spock unfolding on Star Trek: Discovery. He hasn’t appeared in an episode yet, but there’s reason to believe he may be a killer.

In Star Trek: Discovery Season Two, the USS Discovery is contacted by the USS Enterprise. Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) takes command of the ship for an urgent mission with the fate of the galaxy hanging in the balance. Cmdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is surprised to find her foster brother, Spock (Ethan Peck), has left the Enterprise. When she discovers that Spock is somehow tied to the signals popping up throughout the galaxy, the search for Spock is on.

Showrunner Alex Kurtzman has discussed how this younger Spock isn’t quite the character fans know from Star Trek: The Original Series, at least not yet.

“Well, obviously there was a lot of questions from the last season, right?” Kurtzman said. “How come Spock doesn’t ever mention his half-sister to Michael Burnham? And we owe the audience an answer to that. And one of the things that I’m most excited about with this season is that this is the untold chapter of Spock. So, this is Spock pre-TOS. He’s not actualized as the character you know from The Original Series yet. He has seen something that his logical brain and logical training cannot make sense of, and he’s emotionally ill-equipped to deal with it. So logic and emotion have failed Spock and he is trying to figure out who he is and what the signals mean and the red angel means. And it is through his relationship, his very complicated and broken relationship with Michael, that he’s able to actualize himself as the Spock we know from TOS, and that’s a big part of what the season’s about.”

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. The first season is also now available on Blu-ray and DVD and via digital storefronts

New Star Trek: Discovery Season Two episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.