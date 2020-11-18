Star Trek Reveals Closer Look At The New Voyager

✖

Star Trek has revealed a new look at the Voyager-J, the eleventh generation of the iconic starship from Star Trek: Voyager. Fans got introduced to Voyager-J in the latest episode of Star Trek: Discovery season 3, "Die Trying", after the crew of the USS Discovery finally located the version of Starfleet that exists in the future of the 32nd century. The final Starfleet base was a collective treasure trove of futuristic starships, and with much pride the Discovery crew spotted one particular ship in the bunch: the USS Voyager-J. Ensign Tilly called out the vessel by name and age: the 11th descendant of Captain Janeway's ship.

Star Trek: Discovery has definitely pumped some brand new life into the Star Trek concept. By moving the setting into the 32nd century, Discovery has bypassed any continuity constraints of the Original Series era it started in, as well as the 24th century era of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and of course, Star Trek: Voyager. With the playing field now wide open, Discovery gets to have a lot of fun writing its own new Star Trek continuity - like imagining a future for the USS Voyager, which will give fans of that series a giddy thrill.

If you've never watched it, now is the time to go back and check out Star Trek: Voyager. The series was groundbreaking in a number of ways, and remains a major fan-favorite to this day. You can check out Voyager's synopsis, below:

Synopsis: "The Federation starship USS Voyager, chasing a band of Maquis rebels, enters the dangerous space nebula known as the Badlands. Both ships are transported by a distant space probe to the Delta Quadrant, 75,000 light-years from Federation space. Voyager's crew and the Maquis form an uneasy truce to rescue crewmen of both ships, kidnapped by the probe's builder, the powerful, dying Caretaker. The Maquis ship is destroyed in a battle with the warlike Kazons. To prevent a Kazon aggression against a helpless world, Voyager destroys the space probe. Without the probe, it will take 75 years for Voyager to travel back to Federation space. With the differences between them rendered meaningless by time and distance, The Federation and Maquis crews unite aboard Voyager. Together, they embark on their new mission: to boldly go - home."

