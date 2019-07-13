Star Trek, Everwood Actress Stephanie Niznik Dies at Age 52

Star Trek: Insurrection and Everwood actress Stephanie Niznik has tragically passed away at the age of 52 after an unexpected incident in Encino, California last month. The actress played key roles in shows like Murder She Wrote, Nash Bridges, and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

The report from Variety does not indicate a cause of death, nor does it explain why her passing wasn’t reported until over two weeks after her time of death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After numerous recurring roles, Niznik secured a recurring role on the fan-favorite family drama Everwood, in which she portrayed Nina Feeney. She also had key roles in series such as CSI: Miami, Lost, and NCIS.

Niznik portrayed Trill Starfleet Ensign Kell Perim in the movie Star Trek: Insurrection, and then returned to the franchise to portray Wraith in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode “Rogue Planet.”

The actress is survived by her mother and stepfather; brother and sister-law; niece and nephews; aunt and uncle; and her dogs.

No details have been released yet about a public memorial service for the late Niznik.