Star Trek Fans Celebrate First Contact Day

Happy First Contact Day Star Trek fans! April 5th marks the future holiday where Earth and humankind became part of the galactic community in the Star Trek universe. April 5, 2063 is the day that pioneer Zephram Cochrane powered up the warp drive in his ship, the Phoenix, and took it into space. The voyage attracted the attention of a Vulcan ship that was passing by. The Vulcan crew touched down on Earth and made the first contact with humanity. The film Star Trek: First Contact reveals that these events were a bit more complicated. The film shows that some time-traveling Borg got involved, as well as the crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Why did the writers of First Contact choose April 5th as First Contact Day? Writer Ronald D. Moore made that decision. He told StarTrek.com, “The short answer on First Contact Day is that it’s my oldest son, Jonathan’s birthday. And that’s the only reason the date was chosen.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The events of First Contact Day paved the way for the creation of Starfleet. Its earliest voyages form the basis of Star Trek: Enterprise. The Vulcans helped humans reach the stars after Cochrane’s first voyage and later disappearance. Later on, they were hesitant to allow humans to explore on their own. It was Captain Jonathan Archer and his crew that first voyaged to new worlds and visited new civilizations. It started with the Klingons in the episode “Broken Bow.” Archer butted heads with the Vulcans for a time, but his voyages and leadership led to the formation of the United Federation of Planets.

How do you celebrate First Contact Day? Well, if you’re looking for an in-canon explanation, you should watch the Star Trek: Voyager episode “Homestead.” If you’re looking for how to celebrate as a fan, the obvious answer is to watch Star Trek: First Contact, which is streaming on Amazon Prime. If you want to learn what happened to Zephram Cochrane, check out the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Metamorphosis.” You can also check out the Enterprise episode “Regeneration,” which is a kind of sequel to First Contact.

You can also celebrate on social media, and plenty of Star Trek fans are. We’ve gathered up some of their posts here. Keep reading to see how Star Trek fans are celebrating First Contact Day.

How are you celebrating First Contact Day? Let us know in the comments section, and live long and prosper.

Deserted Planet

Captain’s log, stardate 73726.8. We have beamed down onto an M-class planet for shore leave. There seem to be signs of civilisation but the streets are empty and the businesses closed.



Happy #FirstContactDay from me and my Dad! pic.twitter.com/ecXf4Avlwq — Toby (@tobyjamez) April 5, 2020

Optimism in the face of Adversity

Today is April 5th, which means it’s #FirstContactDay!



The day in Star Trek mythology that humanity, at its lowest point (and a time-displaced Picard at his most bitterly disillusioned) took the silly risk of being optimistic, and everything changed.



It gives me feelings. pic.twitter.com/DHXimg9ou6 — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) April 5, 2020

On This Day

#OTD in 2063, the first contact between Humans and Vulcans 🖖🏻 will happen in in Bozeman, Montana after the first warp flight of Zefram Cochrane and the Phoenix. #FirstContactDay pic.twitter.com/S62ZnyU3wT — Dr. Manuela Rossol 🏳️‍🌈👩‍🔬🔬🔭 (@astromonocyte) April 5, 2020

43 Years and Counting

Just 43 years to go until #FirstContactDay. Looks like we’re on schedule to have ruined civilization by then, lol. pic.twitter.com/10ww7xx92h — B. Dave Walters — Writer @ IDW & WoTC #DoTheThing (@BDaveWalters) April 5, 2020

Happy First Contact Day

Stay Home

According to Star Trek lore, on this day in 2063 humanity will make its first contact with an alien race – the Vulcans. Happy #FirstContactDay and remember to stay home if you want to live long and prosper 🖖 pic.twitter.com/ySHPWTrcWx — QUANTUM OF SILLINESS: The Book, out now! (@TheTchaikovsky) April 5, 2020

Resistance is Futile

‘Resistance is futile’



Happy First Contact Day and happiest of birthdays to my sister! Here’s my sister and brother-in-laws first attempt a borg cake with a Enterprise pizza cutter🖖🏻🍕 #firstcontact #FirstContactDay #startrek pic.twitter.com/FI81VkLARS — quinnnyyy⁷ (@QUINC1D3NCE) April 5, 2020

Some King of Star… Trek

No Contact

Choose Your Universe Wisely