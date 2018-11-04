‘Star Trek’ Historic Prop Going up for Auction

An important piece of Star Trek memorabilia is going up for auction as part of a massive TV collection.

The collection belongs to James Comisar, a television aficionado who has been collecting props from popular shows for over 30 years. This is the first time he has ever put any of those items up for sale

The Star Trek item included in the auction is Capt. Kirk’s Grecian toga from the Star Trek: The Original Series 1968 episode “Plato’s Stepchildren.” This is the costume worn by star William Shatner as Kirk when he kissed Lt. Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) in the episode, which has been popularly cited as American television’s first interracial kiss. The item’s value is estimated to be in the $60,000 to $80,000 range.

The story of “Plato’s Stepchildren” saw Kirk and the Enterprise crew making contact with a race of immortal, telekinetic aliens who had built their society around the ideals of ancient Greece.

Other items on sale in the auction include Adam West’s bat shield from the 1966 Batman television series, valued between $400,000 and $600,000; the Riddler’s green jacket from the same show, valued between $100,000 and $150,000; Mork’s egg spaceship from Mork & Mindy; Laura Palmer’s red casket from Twin Peaks; Howard Stern’s Fartman outfit from the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards; and Walter White’s bag of “blue sky” meth from Breaking Bad.

Comisar explained why he has decided to sell some of the items from what has been referred to as “The World’s Greatest Collection of Television Memorabilia.”

“I have spent 30 years trying to create a museum that honors television’s rich history, and until that can be realized, I want to share with collectors turned caretakers, who have always celebrated these shows and valued their materials,” Comisar said. “These days, few would argue TV’s enduring nature or its emotional hold, and my hope is the objects can live on as long as the shows are streaming through our lives.”

Comisar is partnering with film and TV memorabilia company Prop Store for the sale, which includes more than 400 items in total. The auction will take place on December 1st at Prop Store’s auction facility in Valencia, California. The items up for auction can be viewed on Prop Store’s website under the label TV Treasures curated by the Comisar Collection.

“Our TV Treasures auction curated by James Comisar includes rare pieces that have never been out in the market before,” says Prop Store COO Brandon Alinger.

