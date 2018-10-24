Star Trek’s Holodeck May Become Reality and Roddenberry Is Involved

Star Trek‘s iconic holodeck may become a reality thanks in part to the company that bears the name of the franchise’s creator, Gene Roddenberry.

Holographic display maker Light Field Lab and graphics software developer Otoy are partnering to create the real-life holodeck.

The goal is for the two companies to create the first “end-to-end holographic-content-creation-to-display ecosystem” according to VentureBeat. The project will involve the headgear-free holographic displays developed by Life Field Lab and the ORBX Technology developed by Otoy.

Holographic content is now being developed with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and Roddenberry Entertainment CEO Rod Roddenberry, Gene Roddenberry’s son, leading the charge.

“The concept of the Holodeck was extremely important to my father as well as the Star Trek Universe,” said Roddenberry in a statement. “I want to see Star Trek‘s technologies made real, and for the very first time, now believe that a real Holodeck is no longer limited to science fiction. Although it’s early days, my father would be beyond excited to know his vision is coming into reality thanks to Otoy’s trailblazing light field rendering, and the revolutionary holographic display systems created at Light Field Lab.”

“Otoy has created the capture, rendering and streaming technology for the industry to transition to holographic content development, as well as the RNDR blockchain for IP rights and distribution,” said Emanuel in a statement. “We’re excited to use this platform to bring true holographic content to Light Field Lab’s displays, which will give consumers unbelievable experiences, without the burden of 3D glasses or VR headsets.”

“I see a lot of display technology marketed as 3D holograms,” said Richard Kerris, former CTO of Lucasfilm, in a statement. “However, most of the things I see are actually just gimmicks. The holographic displays being developed by Light Field Lab, with Otoy’s 3D content, truly [do] have the potential to be the game changer we’ve been waiting for. The combination of breakthroughs in both rendering and display technologies could very well mark the beginning of a next-gen media revolution.

“Your eyes freely focus on holographic objects without the need to wear glasses to see the 3D. The experience is unlike anything I’ve experienced and gives me hope on seeing their vision of the Holodeck eventually come true.”

Rod Roddenberry is also an executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access, which returns for its second season on January 17, 2019.