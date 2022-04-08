Kathryn Hays, Who Played Gem On Star Trek, Dies At 87

As the World Turns star Kathryn Hays has died at the age of 87. She was also well-known for playing Gem on Star Trek back in 1968. A lot of fans remember “The Empath” as one of the iconic episodes of the series. Back in the 1960s, she got her career in TV started with stints on shows like Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Route 66. Things really started to open up when Hays landed the a main role in The Road West as Elizabeth Reynolds in 1966. Then in 1968, Star Trek would come calling. It’s been such a long run with over 40 appearances on different programs. Her last recorded appearance on TV was in a 2007 episode of Law & Order: SVU.

However, for a large segment of viewers, her biggest role will always be Kim Sullivan Hughes. 1972 was the year she stepped into As the World Turns and the soap opera world gained a mainstay. Hays played Hughes until September of 2010. That’s a run on the show that would rival anything in Hollywood. Most shows don’t even run half as long. Bob Hastings was her most famous relationship on As The World Turns. He put out a statement upon hearing the news.

“Our relationship as Bob and Kim was as close as Kathryn and my relationship, except we were not married,” Hastings said. “We were more like brother and sister and we were great friends. Our biggest squabble was that she always wanted to rehearse and I wanted to take a nap. This is a huge loss to all who knew her.”

However, Hays’ career would not only be limited to the small screen. She starred in Broadway productions as well. Stints on Ladybug, Hot September, and The Irregular Verb to Love happened over the years. In addition she performed in Showboat, Richard Rogers’ Two By Two, Follies, Dames at Sea and A Little Night Music.

The star is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Bob Mancusi. She also has three grandchildren in Kate, Garrett and Cameron Wells. In addition, a great-grandson named Jack.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.