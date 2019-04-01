William Shatner Looks Back on ‘Star Trek’ Legacy

In 1966, William Shatner debuted as Capt. James Kirk in Star Trek. More than 50 years later, that series is as beloved as ever. Along the way, Star Trek spawned a series of well-loved spinoffs and movies. Speaking to the Evansville Courier & Press, Shatner considered the legacy of Star Trek. “It was a lovely role. It went three years. It ended, and I thought, ‘Well, that’s it,’” Shatner said. “And then it went on and on. It might happen that another show lasts 50 years and spawns all kinds of versions and billions of dollars for the originators, but we won’t be around to see it because it’s going to take at least 50 years for some show to come up and prove it. So this is unique, and I’m part of a phenomenon. I had a hand in the beginning. And I didn’t forget that. It’s really an honor.”

Despite the honor, Shatner still avoids watching his performances, admitting he “carefully skips” reruns he comes across while flipping through television channels. “To me, it’s like looking at pictures in an attic – oh, is that what I looked like?” he explains. “Depending on who it is that’s looking at the picture, you either put it away hastily or you look at it longingly thinking, ‘God, I wish I looked like that now.’ But all in all, it’s – nostalgia is a very hazardous mixture.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with Parade in December, Shatner explained his theory about why Star Trek still resonates so many years later. “Star Trek is science-fiction, and science-fiction, to a large group of people, is part of the awe and wonder of the universe,” Shatner said. “We speculate about what’s out there, and since we have no way of knowing, anyone’s speculation is as valid as anybody else’s. But it is of interest to people who look at the stars at night and wonder what’s out there and whether little green men are flying this way. Could we possibly see life? That brings up the question of death and all the stuff that we have no answers for. Science-fiction speculates an answer, and that, I think, is the fascination.”

Star Trek received the Governors Award at last year’s Emmy Awards presentation. Shatner and a handful of other Star Trek alumni attended to accept the award on behalf of the franchise. At the event, Shatner said that Star Trek “represents an idea that is greater than all its parts.”

Why do you think of Star Trek‘s legacy? Let us know in the comments.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!