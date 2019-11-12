Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Jack Quaid Calls the Series “Hilarious and Surprisingly Sweet”

The Star Trek universe is having a bit of a renaissance on television, with multiple live-action and animated properties set to hit the airwaves in the coming years. One of the most buzzed-about pieces in that is Star Trek: Lower Decks, an upcoming adult animated television series set to air on CBS All Access. The series, which is set to follow the support crew on one of Starfleet’s “least-important ships” is expected to bring a fresh and comedic perspective to the Trek franchise, and it has enlisted a talented cast to do so. Among those is Jack Quaid, who is known for his roles in The Boys and The Hunger Games franchise. ComicBook.com recently got to chat with Quaid in anticipation of his role in Season 3 of Harvey Girls Forever!, and he spoke about what the experience of recording the series has been like.

“That’s been amazing too,” Quaid, who will play Ensign Brad Boimler on Lower Decks, told ComicBook.com. “We’re in the middle of recording that now. To get to be a part of that world, in any way, is so cool. That show is just, it’s very different from Harvey Girls. It’s way more adult, but it’s so hilarious and surprisingly sweet and very Trek. Fans of Star Trek will get little inferences and things that we sprinkled throughout the show, but also, I think it’s very accessible for people who don’t know a ton of lore as well. It’s just like a fun show in space.”

The series will be Quaid’s latest voiceover role after he got his start in the realm portraying Richie Rich on Harvey Girls Forever!. As Quaid revealed, that DreamWorks Animation series – and the cast and crew among them – had a significant influence on his Lower Decks performance.

“Oh my God. It just gave me all the tools, or a lot of tools, to bring into the booth with me,” Quaid revealed. “One thing I think that is so different to me than regular acting, there are things… regular acting, that sounds awful. Voice acting is so different to me than on-screen acting. Because it’s a lot of, I don’t think people realize… I think people sometimes think you go into a room, and you just, you know, you do a voice, and that’s it. But it has, there’s so much more to it that the cast of Harvey Girls Forever! – and one of the showrunners, Brendan Hay – taught me, that I brought into every voice project I’ve done since. And man, I credit Harvey Girls Forever! for just any skill I have as a voiceover actor. I’d give it to Harvey Girls Forever!. They are incredible.”

Lower Decks is created by Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan, with a cast that also includes Tawny Newsome, Noel Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is expected to debut sometime in 2020 on CBS All Access.

