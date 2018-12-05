Megan Fox Addresses ‘Star Trek’ Casting Rumors

In November, rumors about Megan Fox joining Star Trek began to fly following a mysterious social media post. Now the actress has addressed those rumors directly for the first time.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Fox says there’s nothing to those rumors, unfortunately.

“I love the rumor but where do these things come from?” Fox said. “I literally have no idea what you’re talking about.”

“No one from Star Trek has [reached out]. I’ve had no contact with that camp whatsoever.”

That said, Fox did say that she’d be interested if there was an opening on the Enterprise.

“I would love it. That sounds great. I’m a fan,” Fox said. “But literally there’s zero truth to it so far. But maybe you’ll make it happen!”

The rumors began when Fox posted a photo of herself on set with Star Trek star John Cho. The set looked like a talk show set but had a Starfleet Starship, probably the Enterprise, on the coffee table in front of her and Cho. Fox posted it with the Star Trek: The Next Generation logo overlayed on top, leading to speculation that she may be hinting at a role.

It turned out that this was actually a photo from the set of an episode of Talking Games on the Typical Gamer YouTube channel. The episode was sponsored by Star Trek Fleet Command, the new mobile strategy game from Digit, Scopely, and CBS Interactive, which explains the Star Trek decor.

It is easy to see how Star Trek film fans may have clung to this rumor as a sign that the Star Trek films were finally moving forward. Not that long ago, there was news that Paramount Pictures was working on two Star Trek films, suggesting a bright future ahead for the franchise.

Star Trek 4 was on pace to begin filming in early 2019, but the departure of star Chris Pine over contract disputes has put the film’s future in question. It is unclear how the issue with that film may affect the future of Quentin Tarantino’s proposed Star Trek film project, which was intended to follow.

The first three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies — Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond — are all available now on home media. Star Trek 4 still does not have a release date, but was expected to begin filming in early 2019.