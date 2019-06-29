Five Star Trek Movies Headed to Amazon Prime in July

Star Trek fans looking to enjoy Star Trek cinema should look towards Amazon Prime in late July. Five Star Trek movies will become available to stream via Amazon’s Prime Video service on the last day of the month, July 31st. For fans of Star Trek: The Original Series, two films featuring Captain Kirk and crew will join the service. Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home sees Kirk and crew travel back in time to 1980s Earth. Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country sees them uncovering a conspiracy to prevent peace between the Federation and the Klingon Empire.

If Star Trek: The Next Generation is more your thing, both of the films directed by Jonathan Frakes — Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection — will be added. The former is another time travel plot, this one involving the Borg and humanity’s first interaction with aliens. The latter sees the Enterprise crew breaking ranks with Starfleet to protect an endangered people.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re looking forward to Star Trek: Picard, then you may want to check out Star Trek: Nemesis. The film was the last time that Patrick Stewart played the role of Jean-Luc Picard. It may be a good idea for fans to get a refresher on where Picard’s story left off before Stewart’s return to the role later this year.

In Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, “Living in exile on the planet Vulcan, the ragtag former crew of the USS Enterprise steal a starship after receiving a planetary distress call from Earth: a space probe has entered into orbit around Earth, disabled global power on the planet and evaporated the oceans. Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and the rest of the officers travel back in time to retrieve now-extinct humpback whales, which Spock has deduced will communicate with the probe and send it away from Earth.” The film is directed by Leonard Nimoy.

In Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, “Capt. James Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the USS Enterprise are carrying Klingon Chancellor Gorkon (David Warner) to Earth to negotiate a peace treaty with the United Federation of Planets. The ship appears to fire on a Klingon vessel, and Gorkon is killed in the subsequent confusion. Kirk and the ship’s doctor, Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelley), are arrested for murder, leaving Spock (Leonard Nimoy) to figure out who is behind the attack and save the negotiations.” The film is directed by Nicholas Meyer.

In Star Trek: First Contact, “The Enterprise and its crew follow a Borg ship through a time warp to prevent the Borg from taking over the Earth in a past era. Stuck in the past, Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) helps a pioneer of space travel (James Cromwell) in his efforts to create the first warp drive while Capt. Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Cmdr. Data (Brent Spiner) battle the Borg Queen (Alice Krige) as she tries to take over the Enterprise.”

In Star Trek: Insurrection, “A Federation mission to the planet Ba’ku takes a dangerous turn when a malfunctioning android, Data (Brent Spiner), takes a cultural task force hostage. When Capt. Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew investigate, they uncover the truth about the Federation mission: It was actually a systematic ploy by the Son’a to displace the peaceful inhabitants of Ba’ku. Now Picard and his crew must thwart the plot even while experiencing strange side effects from exposure to the planet’s surface.”

In Star Trek: Nemesis, “Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) diverts the starship Enterprise from its scheduled trip to Cmdr. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Counselor Troi’s (Marina Sirtis) wedding to negotiate a peace treaty with the Romulans. Picard is shocked when Shinzon (Tom Hardy), the new Praetor of the Romulans, admits to being a clone of him. When the crew members discover a break-in on their computer, they are forced into a life-or-death battle to stop Shinzon’s Warbird before it can destroy the Earth.” The film is directed by Stuart Baird.

Which Star Trek movie are you looking forward to watching on Amazon Prime? Let us know in the comments.