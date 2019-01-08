Second ‘Star Trek’ Animated Series In The Works

Star Trek seems to have a future brighter than the stars it travels through. After all, CBS All Access is backing the franchise with even more content, and it seems the platform is looking into more animated projects for Starfleet.

According to a piece by The Hollywood Reporter, Star Trek will be getting at least one more animated series. This project will be the second so far ordered by CBS as the network ordered Star Trek: Lower Decks from Alex Kurtzman late last year.

“Our goal is to not only expand the definition of Star Trek and what has qualified as traditional Star Trek, but also to tell stories that are both self-contained in a very short period of time that also connect to the larger picture of what we’re doing, not only in Discovery but in the world building of Trek in general,” Kurtzman told The Hollywood Reporter in an in-depth interview.

“You get to tell these very intimate, emotional stories that are side stories to characters. So you get the benefit of the experience in and of itself but then when you watch Discovery you’ll see that these were all setting up things in the world of season two.”

According to Kurtzman, animation is one of his top priorities when it comes to Star Trek. The creator says there will be at least “two” if not more animated series joining the canon under CBS’ sci-fi push.

“Each show has to have its own identity,” Kurtzman said before describing Lower Decks as having a “wonderful perspective change.”

For those unfamiliar with CBS’ first animated Star Trek title, it was announced last October. Developed by Mike McMahan, the Rick and Morty writer pitched his vision for Lower Decks to Kurtzman and proved his hardcore fan status.

“Mike won our hearts with his first sentence: ‘I want to do a show about the people who put the yellow cartridge in the food replicator so a banana can come out the other end.’ His cat’s name is Riker. His son’s name is Sagan. The man is committed,” Kurtzman revealed.

So far, there is no set date for when Lower Decks or this yet-announced animated series will go live. Currently, CBS All Access is preparing for the release of Star Trek: Discovery season two and its upcoming Jean-Luc Picard spinoff.

Are you excited for Star Trek‘s animated future? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!