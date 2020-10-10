Official Star Trek Timeline Revealed

The Star Trek timeline is laid out for all to see in a new video posted on StarTrek.com. The video chronicles the events of the Star Trek universe from the Big Bang (visited by the Star Trek: Voyager crew in the episode “Death Wish”) through the destruction of Romulus in 2387, as revealed in Star Trek (2009). The video charts the place of every other major event between, covering all seven Star Trek television series to date and all 13 movies, including those that take place in the alternate Kelvin Timeline (Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, Star Trek Beyond).

Some of the milestone markers on the timeline include time travel trips to the past, such as Kirk, Spock, and McCoy’s visit to 1930 in “City on the Edge of Forever.” Another is the Eugenics War, a conflict caused by genetically-engineered “supermen” like Khan Noonien Singh. The war lasted from 1992-1996 and according to the timeline, nearly plunged the planet Earth into a new Dark Age. Warp drive is invented in 2063.

In 2151, the events of Star Trek: Enterprise begin taking place, concluding in 2155. The Federation is founded in 2161. The year 2233 is when the Kelvin timeline diverges from the prime timeline. Star Trek: Discovery kicks off in 2256, ten years before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. The Enterprise‘s five-year missions takes place over the course of that series from 2266-2269. It concludes in the now firmly canon Star Trek: The Animated Series, covering 2269 through 2270. The events of the Star Trek: The Original Series films take place from 2273 (Star Trek: The Motion Picture) through 2293 (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country). The events of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager take place — at times, overlapping — from 2364 through 2378. Star Trek: Nemesis, the furthest point in Star Trek‘s prime timeline canon (aside from the destruction of Romulus), takes place one year later, in 2379.

Nemesis is the furthest point for now, but that will change in 2020 (of our timeline). Star Trek: Lower Decks will take place in 2380, one year after Nemesis. Star Trek: Picard will take place sometime after Romulus’s destruction. Star Trek: Discovery will jump even further into the future, landing in the year 3187 for its third season. It’s good then that this video ends with a “to be continued…,” suggesting a second installment that will cover Star Trek’s future.

