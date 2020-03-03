Star Trek Online: Legacy Launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

On Tuesday, players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 can join the Star Trek Online 10th-anniversary celebration. The new Star Trek Online: Legacy update is now live on consoles. The update sends players to the planet Excalbia, first featured in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Savage Curtain.” Like Captain Kirk and Spock, players are forced into an experiment to decide which is stronger: good or evil. In order to survive, players will need to team up with some of Starfleet’s finest on the side of good. This includes former borg drone and U.S.S Voyager crewmember Seven of Nine, who is again played by Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Picard star Jeri Ryan — whom ComicBook.com to when the update first debuted on PC — and Commander Michael Burnham of the USS Discovery, voiced by Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green.

Star Trek Online: Legacy goes live today for console players. You can watch the launch trailer here:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Trek Online: Legacy also adds new gameplay content for console players to enjoy. These include:

Two New Featured Episodes – Captains hailing from all of the game’s factions can experience two brand new episodes, “Measure of Morality” Parts 1 and 2. A strange anomaly calls players to Excalbia where they are tasked with proving once and for all that good is better than evil. Players will team up with heroes like Seven of Nine (Star Trek: Picard) and Michael Burnham (Star Trek: Discovery) to navigate a series of trials that pit them against some of the most dangerous enemies from throughout the history of Star Trek.

Anniversary Celebration – Star Trek Online players can earn credits toward a brand new cross-faction T6 Khitomer Alliance Battlecruiser by playing the new episodes, the “Battle at the Binary Stars” TFO and participating in the Omega Anniversary Event. This special event is a STO favorite, which sends players on a mission to stabilize particles that Q has scattered across the galaxy.

Mycelium Task Force Operation – The popular TFO introduced with Star Trek Online’s last update, Awakening, has been added to the game’s standard rotation of Task Force Operations. This special ground mission lets up to five players battle the Elachi while shutting down probes that threaten to destroy the entire Mycelial Network.

Star Trek Online payers also can now claim the Starfleet 2399 uniform, as seen in Star Trek: Picard, for free by logging in and customizing their captain’s appearance. The Star Trek Online 10th anniversary celebration doesn’t end there. In the coming weeks, Star Trek Online will also release “To Hell With Honor,” a new 5-player space Task Force Operation set on the surface of the moon, where J’Ula — the sister of T’Kuvma from Star Trek: Discovery who traveled through time to the 25th century — and her Klingon forces are building a new shipyard for her fleet. Players will need to work together to destroy this base before enemy forces take them down with Mycelial weaponry.

Star Trek Online is free to play and available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.