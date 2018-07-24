‘Star Trek Online: Victory is Life’ Launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Console players can now return to Deep Space Nine via Star Trek Online.

Star Trek Online: Victory is Life, the new MMORPG expansion inspired by Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, is now available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Trek Online: Victory is Life includes six new episodes featuring 12 original Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actors returning to voice their characters. You can read our interview with Chase Masterson about her return as Leeta here.

Returning actors include:

Alexander Siddig as Doctor Julian Bashir, former Chief Medical Officer of Deep Space Nine.

Andrew Robinson as Councilor Elim Garak, formerly “just a simple tailor” and covert operative for Cardassia.

Armin Shimerman as Quark, DS9’s resident Ferengi entrepreneur and bartender.

Aron Eisenberg as Captain Nog, the first Ferengi to join Starfleet, who grew up on DS9.

Bumper Robinson who appeared as the teenage Jem’Hadar in the landmark episode, “The Abandoned” and will play Elder First Dukan Rex.

Jeffrey Combs as Weyoun (a cunning Vorta diplomat) and Brunt (a Liquidator of the Ferengi Commerce Authority).

J.G. Hertzler as General Martok, hero of the Klingon Empire.

Max Grodénchik as Grand Nagus Rom, leader of the Ferengi, brother to Quark and father to Nog.

Chase Masterson as Leeta, former Bajoran dabo girl and wife of Ferengi Grand Nagus Rom.

Nana Visitor as Kira Nerys, Kai of the Bajoran people.

René Auberjonois as Odo, former Chief of Security at DS9, who is now a Dominion Ambassador.

Salome Jens as the Female Changeling, one of the Founders of the Dominion.

“We couldn’t think of a better way of celebrating Deep Space Nine, than resurrecting the characters so many fans adored and reuniting this special cast in Star Trek Online,” said Stephen Ricossa, executive producer for Star Trek Online in a press release when the expansion was announced. “Our new expansion pays tribute to the television series that boldly explored important social issues and left a lasting impact on an entire generation of Star Trek fans.”

In Victory is Life, Star Trek Online players take their captains, ships, and crew on a journey to the Gamma Quadrant, where they discover what is left of Deep Space Nine. The space station was severely damaged by the Hur’q, a new enemy who recently made their presence known to the Alliance in the featured episode “Scylla and Charybdis.” Players will team up with the Deep Space Nine crew members to defend the galaxy from this new threat.

The Jem’Hadar, the genetically engineered soldiers of the Dominion, are now playable for the first time in Star Trek Online: Victory is Life. The Jem’Hadar faction starts at level 60 with a variety of completed Reputations, Specialization Trees, Duty Officer tracks, and R&D progress.

Victory is Life also increases Star Trek Online‘s level cap to 65, and introduces a new queue, added progression system, and all-new Sector Battlezone, a new gameplay feature that takes players into a war to save the Gamma Quadrant.

Star Trek Online is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.