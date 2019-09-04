Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery Headed to New York Comic Con

Star Trek is beaming into Madison Square Garden for New York Comic-Con on October 5th. The Star Trek Universe will take over the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for two back-to-back panels spotlighting Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman will be on hand for both panels and will offer updates and news from the Star Trek franchise. The Discovery panel will feature stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, and newcomer David Ajala. The Picard panel features Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway, and Evan Evagora.

Each show’s panel will last 45 minutes. Here’s the official description of the event:

1:00PM – 2:30PM – STAR TREK UNIVERSE PANEL – Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon for the ages. “Star Trek” broke barriers then and continues to do so now, inspiring people of all generations and walks of life with its celebration of cultural diversity, scientific exploration and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the Star Trek universe continues to thrive, exploring all new missions for Starfleet. Join “Star Trek” Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman for back-to-back panels filled with the latest “Star Trek” news.

CBS All Access invites you to join the cast and producers from its hit series “Star Trek: Discovery,” including Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz and David Ajala as they discuss the dramatic season two finale and what adventures lie ahead for the Discovery crew as they jump almost 1000 years into the future in season three. (1:00pm – 1:45pm)

Join Sir Patrick Stewart and the cast and producers of the CBS All Access original series, “Star Trek: Picard,” including Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora to hear what’s planned for the first season of this highly anticipated new series. (1:45pm – 2:30pm)

Star Trek: Discovery is now filming its third season in Toronto. It is expected to return to CBS All Access in 2020.

Star Trek: Picard just wrapped its first season. It is expected to debut on CBS All Access in early 2020.