Star Trek: Picard Earns Certified Fresh Status on Rotten Tomatoes

CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard is now available and just one day after debuting on Rotten Tomatoes with a Fresh rating, the new series has boldly gone where some of its predecessors have gone before, landing a “Certified Fresh” rating. As of yesterday the series was sitting at 91% rating on the critical aggregator, but that number has now risen to 94%, making it the highest rated piece of Star Trek media on Rotten Tomatoes since 2009’s reboot from director J.J. Abrams. The pair are now tied for the highest rated Star Trek films/series on the site in the franchise’s history. Picard‘s sister series, Star Trek: Discovery, currently holds a score of 83%, after two seasons.

The criteria for a TV series to be given a “Certified Fresh” distinction is a little harder to achieve than feature films. Though they both request a Tomatometer rating of 75% or higher and five reviews from top critics, wide release feature films require 80 reviews minimum while TV shows must have 20 minimum reviews. This may seem like television had the advantage, but TV reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are not as plentiful as film reviews, so its is typically a little harder. As of this writing, Star Trek: Picard has 49 reviews including Comicbook.com‘s official Star Trek: Picard review by Jamie Lovett.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like Star Trek: Discovery, Picard will be streaming exclusively on the CBS All Access service here in the United States, a subscription to which has become a must-have for Star Trek fans over the past couple of years. CBS All Access has a free trial for users that have yet to give the service a go. You can stream whatever you want on All Access, including the Picard premiere, for a full week before being charged for it. Simply go to CBS.com and sign up for your free trial, and you’ll have no issue watching the new Star Trek series.

If you don’t want to pay for CBS All Access after your trial, be sure to go into your setting and cancel within that seven day window. If you’re content with what you’re paying for, however, just let the subscription kick in after a week and keep watching.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard will be added every Thursday at 12 am PST for viewers in the United States. For those in Canada, new episodes of the series will first arrive on television every Thursday at 9 pm ET. The episodes will be available on the Crave streaming service the following day. For fans in other countries around the world, new episodes of Picard will be released on Amazon Prime Video every Friday morning.

NOTE: Comicbook.com is owned by ViacomCBS.