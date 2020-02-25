Star trek: Picard Episode 6 “The Impossible Box” Photos Released

Star Trek: Picard returns this week with its sixth episode, titled “The Impossible Box.” After rescuing Bruce Maddox from Freecloud, Captain Jean-Luc Picard learned that Dash Asha’s sister, Soji Asha, is located on the Artifact, the abandoned Borg cube that is the site of the Romulan reclamation project. With a destination now in hand, Picard and the crew of the La Sirena must find a means to reach the Cube, which is situated in Romulan space. Once there, Picard must make contact with Soji and get her to safety if he is to protect Data’s legacy from the likes of Narek and the Romulan Tal Shiar and Zhat Vash.

In “The Impossible Box,” written by Nick Zayas and directed by Maja Vrvilo, Picard and the crew track Soji to the Borg cube in Romulan space, resurfacing haunting memories for Picard. Meanwhile, Narek believes he finally found a way to safely exploit Soji for information.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.

\Michelle Hurd as Raffi

Santiago Cabrera as Rios; Michelle Hurd as Raffi; Evan Evagora as Elnor; Alison Pill as Jurati

Sir Patrick Stewart as Picard

Isa Briones as Soji; Harry Treadaway as Narek

Ella McKenzie Gross as Young Soji

Evan Evagora as Elnor; Alison Pill as Jurati

