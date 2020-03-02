Star Trek: Picard Reunites With Riker and Troi In Episode 7 Photos

Star Trek: Picard returns this week with its seventh episode, titled “Nepenthe.” The episode sees Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard reuniting with Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Picard’s former first officer, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Riker’s wife and former ship’s counselor aboard the USS Enterprise. Picard flees to the world where Riker and Troi live, which gives the episode its title after things go badly on the Artifact. He escapes with Soji, though he was forced to leave his crew behind. He seeks refuge on Nepenthe to plan his next move. That two of his best advisors during his time commanding the Enterprise happen to live on the planet is sure to help him make that decision.

In “Nepenthe,” Picard and Soji transport to the planet Nepenthe, home to some old and trusted friends. As the rest of the La Sirena crew attempt to join them, Picard helps Soji make sense of her recently unlocked memories. Meanwhile, Hugh and Elnor are left on the Borg cube and must face an angered Narissa. The episode was written by Samantha Humphrey and Michael Chabon and was directed by Doug Aarniokoski.

