Star Trek: Picard Is Currently Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Star Trek: Picard is now availabe on CBS All Access, and the Star Trek fandom is diving in. Of course, while Picard comes with the inherent hook of bringing back Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, that doesn’t mean critics will love this new, modern, vision of Picard’s adventures. However, Trekkies everywhere can breathe a little easier, now: Star Trek: Picard is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 91% (at the time of writing this). That’s a nice lead-in to the series premiere, as Picard‘s sister series, Star Trek: Discovery currently holds a score of 83%, after two seasons.

Below you can get a sampling of what critics are saying about Star Trek: Picard – starting with Comicbook.com‘s official Star Trek: Picard review by Jamie Lovett:

“Despite a few small missteps, the first few episodes of Star Trek: Picard are an engaging return for the titular character. Stewart’s powerful presence is the show’s backbone, but these new characters are endearing in their own right. The story is only getting started, with the first three episodes playing out like a three-act film, but it is simultaneously rewarding for longtime Star Trek fans while also being welcoming for newcomers. Star Trek: Picard looks to be an inspiring return for the titular character and fans new and old will be thrilled to be a part of the adventure.” —ComicBook.com

Below you can get some short impressions of Star Trek: Picard from other media outlets:

“[Stewart] has a unique ability to dial into his roles without completely disappearing, carrying the audience’s earned investment from role to role, whether he’s suffering through an awkward trip to the toilet or sipping tea among the stars.” —IndieWire

“If there’s a problem with this gripping first episode it’s that it has to squeeze a lot of exposition into an hour in ways that sometimes threaten to crowd into space that could be devoted to exploring what the events it recounts mean to Picard. But Picard’s first season runs for ten episodes and it’s already been renewed for a second, so there will undoubtedly be room for that down the line.” —Vulture

“Star Trek: Picard is the show fans are hoping for after not seeing their beloved captain on screen for so long.” —Forbes

“Picard’s premiere did not disappoint in transitioning viewers from the yesterday of TNG into the today of the new series, and tomorrow is looking like nothing but blue skies as well.” —CBR

Star Trek: Picard is now streaming on CBS All Access, with new episodes added every Thursday at 12 am PST.

