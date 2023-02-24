Star Trek Fans Are Loving Amanda Plummer's Picard Villain After Episode 2

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 continues with its epic storyline that reunites the main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation for a new adventure, and episode 2 was a revelatory one, indeed. SPOILERS FOLLOW: In "Disengage" Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) makes the hard discovery that he and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) have a son together – a son who is in the crosshairs of the ruthless bounty hunter Vadic (Amanda Plummer) and her fearsome warship, The Shrike.

It's no easy thing to step into the arena of playing a Star Trek villain – a space that has been occupied by some true greats over the years (Ricardo Montalbán, John de Lancie, Michelle Yeoh, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Krige, so many others...). However, Pulp Fiction icon Amanda Plummer has certainly entered the Captain's log with a scene-chewing charismatic villain in Vadic – and Star Trek fans are loving her!