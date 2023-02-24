Star Trek Fans Are Loving Amanda Plummer's Picard Villain After Episode 2
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 continues with its epic storyline that reunites the main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation for a new adventure, and episode 2 was a revelatory one, indeed. SPOILERS FOLLOW: In "Disengage" Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) makes the hard discovery that he and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) have a son together – a son who is in the crosshairs of the ruthless bounty hunter Vadic (Amanda Plummer) and her fearsome warship, The Shrike.
It's no easy thing to step into the arena of playing a Star Trek villain – a space that has been occupied by some true greats over the years (Ricardo Montalbán, John de Lancie, Michelle Yeoh, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Krige, so many others...). However, Pulp Fiction icon Amanda Plummer has certainly entered the Captain's log with a scene-chewing charismatic villain in Vadic – and Star Trek fans are loving her!
Evil Kween
Amanda Plummer is an exquisite villain. I am awed. Queen♡ #PicardSeason3 pic.twitter.com/DBnisoeJNK— anna blast (@1stAnnaBlast) February 23, 2023
Star Trek has a new fan-favorite evildoer, and she is KWEEN.
Trailers Were Wrong
Ill be the first to admit,when I saw the footage of Amanda Plummer in the initial Season 3 trailers, I was kinda worried. It REALLY wasn't digging it,but seeing the full blown performance in Episode 2? I LOVE IT & im glad I was wrong. (trailer still doesnt do her justice) #Picard https://t.co/Xsk4OCufHy— ΩStuntman MikeΩ (@Stuntman_MIK3) February 24, 2023
The trailers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 were so focused on the nostalgia of Picard reuniting with his The Next Generation castmates that Amanda Plummer's Vadic was just an afterthought. May that was for the best: making a scene-stealing villain the center of the previews may have stolen the TNG cast's spotlight.
Best Since Khan & Chang!
Vadic is a nuclear-level Bad. Ass. Amanda Plummer's nuance and seething rage & energy brings the best villain since Chang, since Khan. This is the best Trek I've seen since Undiscovered Country.#picardseason3 #startrek #StartrekPicardSeason3 #vadic pic.twitter.com/DIKPSvaWqu— vson (@vson2) February 23, 2023
Only since Khan have I felt intimidated by a fictional Trek villain. Captain Vadic just became the second. Amanda Plummer is insanely good with this character. #StarTrekPicard #StartrekPicardSeason3 pic.twitter.com/Re7MR9DOOP— Leo Roberts (@leorobsea) February 23, 2023
Khan (Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan) and General Chang (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country) are two fan-favorite villains from the series, played by great performers (Ricardo Montalban and Christopher Plummer, respectively). Well, looks like Amanda Plummer could unseat her father (literally and figuratively) and take a top spot ih all-time-best Star Trek villains.
Paramount Casting Dept. Needs A Raise!
#PicardSeason3— Jack O’Lantern (@47pumpkins) February 24, 2023
Casting genius for this villain - Amanda Plummer in a dark/eccentric role - she's one of the greats. Fabulous choice for a bad guy.
The seasoned cast/characters are an absolute delight. Way to go, CBS! Good decisions were made with this series. pic.twitter.com/ycXRSrnCM2
Great work deserves a just reward.
That Twirling Chair DNA
Also, I'm instantly in love with Amanda Plummer as Vadic. There's something so instinctively feral, I feel like I'm in danger just watching her. She definitely got the gene for frightening Trek villain who loves to chuckle and twirl pic.twitter.com/sQK7jm6idC— KomradeQuest (pIrATE)🏴☠️🦜 (@KomradeQuest) February 24, 2023
Was Amanda Plummer pulling off a dramatic chair twirl as a natural acting choice, or an Easter egg nod to her father as Chang? You decide...
Star Trek: Generations of Greatness
If Nepo Babies means I get two generations of Shakespearean trained Canadian legends playing scenery chewing Star Trek baddies I’m all for it! ✊ Thank you Amanda for carrying the torch where your Dad left off. 🖖 @StarTrek #ChristopherPlummer #Chang #AmandaPlummer #Vadic pic.twitter.com/jdm7ASvFpn— Lyla Miklos (@lylamiklos) February 23, 2023
I was todays years old when I discovered that Amanda Plummer, the villain for this seasons Picard, is the daughter of Christopher Plummer, who played General Chang in Undiscovered Country. pic.twitter.com/P2QdWd8bQ4— Alfred Green 🫐 (@alfred_green) February 24, 2023
Thank you, Canada! The Plummer legacy reigns!
A Villain for the Ages
Behold the glory that is Amanda Plummer! A villain for the ages #PicardSeason3 @StarTrekOnPPlus pic.twitter.com/BPFYA3pRnM— Todd Stashwick (@ToddStashwick) February 24, 2023
Looking beyond Star Trek, Amanda Plummer is in the ruining to add another iconic bad guy appearance to her resume (see also: Pulp Fiction).
Ship Throwing?! Really?!
#SPOILERS So Vadic is as fantastically nuts as I had hoped! Seriously, she chucked a ship at them... 😂
Amanda Plummer's brilliant performance was just one of many moments I enjoyed from 'Disengage' 💜🖖💫🪐 #StarTrek #StarTrekPicard #StarTrekPicardSeason3 pic.twitter.com/5vwTXjyKrS— ChrisTrekkin 🖖💫🪐🏳️🌈🎵 (@ChrisTrekkin) February 24, 2023
Captain Vadic hits different... by throwing starships at her enemies.
She Said It Best
I love when Amanda Plummer’s like “Jean-Luc Picaaaagh.” #StarTrek #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/EXlag9Lg3Q— ALvA (@__a1va) February 23, 2023
watched ep 2 of #PicardSeason3 again this morning bc duh and i would be remiss not to pay my respects to the best performances #AmandaPlummer @ToddStashwick @jonathansfrakes @ItsMichelleHurd— Jen Euston (@jeneuston) February 24, 2023
Amanda Plummer should get an award for the way she pronounces “Jean-Luc Picard” alone 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IhH1Oeldrg
An actress like Amanda Plummer can even take the titular character's name and turn it into something novel and fun!
She Will Execute Every Last MoFo In Space!
Picard just faced off with Honey Bunny from Pulp Fiction. Great performance by Amanda Plummer!#StarTrek #StartrekPicardSeason3 pic.twitter.com/BnJLaNGihN— ll_aurum_ll (@LlAurum) February 23, 2023
Looking at Pulp Fiction, So I Married and Axe Murderer, and then Star Trek: Picard, it's crazy how many different ways Amanda Plummer can scare us. But we love them all!
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 releases new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+.