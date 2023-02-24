Star Trek Fans Are Loving Amanda Plummer's Picard Villain After Episode 2

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 continues with its epic storyline that reunites the main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation for a new adventure, and episode 2 was a revelatory one, indeed. SPOILERS FOLLOW: In "Disengage" Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) makes the hard discovery that he and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) have a son together – a son who is in the crosshairs of the ruthless bounty hunter Vadic (Amanda Plummer) and her fearsome warship, The Shrike. 

It's no easy thing to step into the arena of playing a Star Trek villain – a space that has been occupied by some true greats over the years (Ricardo Montalbán, John de Lancie, Michelle Yeoh, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Krige, so many others...). However, Pulp Fiction icon Amanda Plummer has certainly entered the Captain's log with a scene-chewing charismatic villain in Vadic – and Star Trek fans are loving her! 

Evil Kween

Star Trek has a new fan-favorite evildoer, and she is KWEEN.

prevnext

Trailers Were Wrong

The trailers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 were so focused on the nostalgia of Picard reuniting with his The Next Generation castmates that Amanda Plummer's Vadic was just an afterthought. May that was for the best: making a scene-stealing villain the center of the previews may have stolen the TNG cast's spotlight.

prevnext

Best Since Khan & Chang!

Khan (Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan) and General Chang (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country) are two fan-favorite villains from the series, played by great performers (Ricardo Montalban and Christopher Plummer, respectively). Well, looks like Amanda Plummer could unseat her father (literally and figuratively) and take a top spot ih all-time-best Star Trek villains.

prevnext

Paramount Casting Dept. Needs A Raise!

Great work deserves a just reward.

prevnext

That Twirling Chair DNA

Was Amanda Plummer pulling off a dramatic chair twirl as a natural acting choice, or an Easter egg nod to her father as Chang? You decide...

prevnext

Star Trek: Generations of Greatness

Thank you, Canada! The Plummer legacy reigns!

prevnext

A Villain for the Ages

Looking beyond Star Trek, Amanda Plummer is in the ruining to add another iconic bad guy appearance to her resume (see also: Pulp Fiction).

prevnext

Ship Throwing?! Really?!

Captain Vadic hits different... by throwing starships at her enemies.

prevnext

She Said It Best

An actress like Amanda Plummer can even take the titular character's name and turn it into something novel and fun!

prevnext

She Will Execute Every Last MoFo In Space!

Looking at Pulp Fiction, So I Married and Axe Murderer, and then Star Trek: Picard, it's crazy how many different ways Amanda Plummer can scare us. But we love them all!

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 releases new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+.

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of