Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Clip Released

A Star Trek: Picard Season 3 clip has been revealed – and you can watch it below! Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton got the honor of dropping this new look at Picard Season 3 during the latest installment of his Star Trek talk show The Ready Room, which was celebrating the season finale of the Star Trek: Prodigy animated series, while also hyping Star Trek: Picard Season 3 as the next big release from Paramount+'s Star Trek TV Universe.

Picard Season 3 Clip Explained

The new clip for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 sees Picard trying to relax in his chateau in France, when he gets interrupted by a chirping signal from an old Star Fleet communicator, which he must dig out of a trunk where his old Next Generation captain's uniform was stored. It turns out that the signal is being sent on a very old sub-frequency, leaving Picard and his A.I. computer assistant both wondering and speculating who could possibly be sending it.

Well, thanks to Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailers we do have enough to go on to at least guess that the call Picard (Patrick Stewart) is receiving is from none other than Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). Early footage from Picard Season 3 has made it clear that Crusher is the one who discovers the new threat that's coming – a villain named Vadic (Amanda Plummer) who is hunting the former Enterprise crew using her warship, The Shrike. Picard gets a heads-up from Dr. Beverly Crusher that Vadic is on the warpath, leading Picard to recruit Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) to investigate. After "Captain Picard" and his "Number One" are back at it, they begin recruiting the rest of Picard's crew from The Next Generation to handle the threat.

The list of characters/actors from Star Trek: The Next Generation that are returning for Picard Season 3 includes Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), with Brent Spiner also returning as Data's evil "brother" Lore.

The ties between Picard Season 3 and Star Trek: The Next Generation are clear, but showrunner Terry Matalas has made it clear that this will be a story that ties back to Deep Space Nine and Voyager, as well:

"I think that it's important to Deep Space Nine fans to feel seen," Matalas told DoG. "It's a continuation of Voyager too, of course, with Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) in our show. If you're going to be in this time period, there's such a rich opportunity to honor what came before."