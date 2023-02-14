Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Premiere Photos: The Next Generation

Paramount+ has released new images from the Season 3 premiere of Star Trek: Picard. The episode's title, "The Next Generation," is loaded with meaning as this season brings back the full cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and is intended to be a story about passing the torch to the next next generation of Star Trek heroes. Showrunner Terry Matalas wrote the episode and Doug Aarniokoski, who directed the show's Season 2 premiere, returns to direct this episode. The photos include many shots aboard the USS Titan-A and show Adm. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Capt. William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) meeting with Cmdr. Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). The photos are included below. Here's the episode's synopsis:

"After receiving a cryptic, urgent distress call from Dr. Beverly Crusher, Admiral Jean-Luc Picard enlists help from generations old and new to embark on one final adventure: a daring mission that will change Starfleet, and his old crew forever."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on February 16th. Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are already streaming on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.