Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 2: Disengage Preview Photos and Clip

Paramount+ has released images and a clip from the second episode of Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The episode's title is "Disengage," a play on one of Jean-Luc Picard's (Patrick Stewart) signature lines. The episode will presumably follow-up on the bombshell revelation that Jack, played by Ed Speleers, is the son of Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). Christopher Monfette & Sean Tretta wrote the episode and Doug Aarniokoski, who directed the show's Season 2 and Season 3 premieres, directs it. The photos include shots Picard, Jack, Capt. William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Cmdr. Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), and Capt. Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick). The photos are included below, along with a clip from The Ready Room that shows Crusher's ship under attack. Here's the episode's synopsis:

"Aided by Seven of Nine and the crew of the U.S.S. Titan, Picard makes a shocking discovery that will alter his life forever – and puts him on a collision course with the most cunning enemy he's ever encountered. Meanwhile, Raffi races to track a catastrophic weapon – and collides with a familiar ally."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are already streaming on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.