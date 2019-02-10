Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Confirms Exactly When New Picard Series Is Set

Star Trek fans don’t know much for certain about the new Picard series headed to CBS All Access. Thanks to Patrick Stewart, they now at least know exactly when the series is set.

From the time Stewart first announced the series, he’s said the series is set 20 to 25 years into the future of Star Trek‘s timeline. He got more specific during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Norton asked Stewart about his Star Trek return. Stewart replied that it’s “Exactly 19 years in the future, which was how time has passed since the last time I put on my spacesuit…for the television series.”

The final episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, “All Good Things,” took place in the year 2370. If the Picard series takes place 19 years later, it will begin in the year 2389. The film Star Trek: Nemesis, Stewart’s last performance as Picard, took place in the year 2379. That means a decade has passed since Picard faced off against his twisted clone, Shinzon. That also means two years have passed since a supernova destroyed Romulus in 2387. That’s an event that will have a big impact on Picard’s life according to executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

Stewart does seem a bit off about how the time that has passed in Star Trek’s timeline mimics real-world time. “All Good Things” aired in 1994, which will be 25 years ago in May. Nemesis debuted in 2002, 17 years ago.

At the TCA WInter 2019 Press Tour, Kurtzman spoke about how the series is approaching the post-Nemesis Star Trek universe.

“Well, I’ll tell you the first thing we all said is it has to feel grounded,” Kurtzman said. “No matter what choices we’re making about portraying the future, it has to feel grounded, because I think one of the things people have loved so much about Next Gen is that it is a very emotional, thoughtful, grounded piece of entertainment. And the easy thing to do is come up with crazy floating skyscrapers, and all the cliches of science fiction, and we’ve tried to avoid that across the board. So, in the production design, in the look of it, in the feel of it, it’s always about the small intimate personal details that you can still connect to now even though it’s taking place so far in the future.”

The new Picard series will debut on CBS All Access in late 2019.