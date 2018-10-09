Star Trek: Wil Wheaton Wants to Return in New Picard Series

At least one member of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew is ready to beam back into the Star Trek universe to join Patrick Stewart in the new Jean-Luc Picard series coming to CBS All Access.

Wil Wheaton played Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation, a character who looked up to Picard as a father figure since his own father, Jack Crusher, died years earlier. Speaking during a panel at Baltimate Comic Con, Wheaton said that he was as excited by the news of Stewart’s return to Picard as any other Star Trek fan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So, when they announced the Picard series I got excited for Star Trek in a way that I haven’t been since the last season of Deep Space Nine,” Wheaton said. “I got so excited for it because I love Patrick and I love that character and the Next Gen timeline, which is also the Deep Space Nine timeline, is the timeline that I love the most. It might be cheating a little bit because I was part of that timeline so I’m emotionally invested in it, but I was a fan before I was part of the show, and I am thrilled that we are going to get to see what Picard is doing now. I’m excited about that.”

Of course, fans also want to know if he could appear as Wesley Crusher could appear in the new show. Wheaton says he thinks its unlikely he’ll be asked, but he’d definitely be up for it if asked.

“I think it is very unlikely they will ask me to participate in it,” Wheaton said. “I mean, I think it is just extraordinarily unlikely that will happen. If they did, I would say ‘yes,’ of course. I think all of us would say ‘yes.’ I think all of us if we were given the opportunity to put on the spacesuits again and go work together and bring those characters back, as they would be thirty years later, we would all say ‘yes.’ And I don’t think it’s because we want the work. I don’t think it’s because we need the money. I don’t think it’s because we don’t have other things to do. It’s because we love each other so much and an opportunity, even for a day, to return emotionally to some of the best times of our lives, I think that we would jump at that opportunity.”

For now, Wheaton’s Star Trek: The Next Generation co-stars say they haven’t been invited to return.

Would you like to see Wil Wheaton return as Wesley Crusher in the Picard series? Let us know in the comments!