Star Trek: Picard New Trailer Released

Star Trek: Picard debuted a brand new trailer today during the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con. Star Trek: Picard sees Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, the character he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow Picard into the next chapter of his life. Alongside Stewart, Star Trek: Picard also stars Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Evan Evagora. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serves as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. Hanelle Culpepper directed the first two episodes of the series. Stewart’s Next Generation co-star Jonathan Frakes directed the third and fourth episodes of the season.

The first trailer for Star Trek: Picard released at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 and revealed that some familiar faces, both friend and foe, will return in the new series. Brent Spiner reprises his role as Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan returns as Seven of Nine. The Borg will also play a role in the series, including Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh. Also, while not featured in the trailer, Comic-Con confirmed the returns of Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi.

Julie McNamara, head of content for CBS All Access, described the show as a hybrid of classic Star Trek: The Next Generation and the newer Star Trek: Discovery. “I would say that it is in production, sort of size and scope, probably more similar to Discovery,” McNamara said, speaking to press at the TCA press tour. “In terms of the characters and the nature of the storytelling, probably more like Next Generation. But of course, we’re a number of years later now so there are some shifts in the storytelling style but I think it’s a really nice hybrid of the two.”

The first season of Star Trek: Picard will consist of 10 episodes. Stewart recently hinted that the second season may begin filming as soon as March 2020. “I am not giving up my stage work, though it may have to wait for now because there are three projects that I have finished, two films and the TV series, which all need promotion,” Stewart said. “So I am clearing the decks for that and then there is also the possibility of a second Picard series filming in March next year.”

Star Trek: Picard comes to CBS All Access in on January 23, 2020.