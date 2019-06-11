Quentin Tarantino Confirms Script for His Star Trek Movie Exists

It seems Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie is slowly but surely forging ahead at Paramount Pictures. Tarantino was said to have pitched the idea for the film to Star Trek film producer JJ Abrams (who directed 2009’s Star Trek and its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness). Abrams liked the idea and brought it to Paramount, who sent it to a writers room to kick around. Screenwriter Mark L. Smith came out of that room tasked with developing a script for the film.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Tarantino confirms that Smith’s draft is complete and awaiting Tarantino’s notes. “There’s a script that exists for it now, I need to weigh in on it, but haven’t been able to do that yet.” Tarantino also confirmed that the film will be rated R.

Tarantino has been busy shooting and promoting his latest movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Since Tarantino’s Star Trek first became public knowledge, it’s been expected that development would be slow-going as Tarantino was already committed to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It was even said that he may not have time to direct to the film, though Paramount hoped that he would. If the film’s script is still waiting for Tarantino’s approval, it seems he’s still expected to be closely involved with the project.

No details about Tarantino’s Star Trek idea have been revealed. It’s still unclear whether the Kelvin Timeline cast will return. Even they seem confused about the situation, though they hope to return.

“I mean, it’s been a broad conversation that we’ve been having for a while in terms of what’s the future of the franchise,” Zachary Quinto has said. “It’s in process so I don’t know exactly what to say other than there’s no plans for a movie happening at this moment.

“I would love to [return to Star Trek]. I feel like it’s been an anchor of my creative life for the last over 10 years now so if I can go back to it, I’ll always be happy to. I love my Star Trek family so we’ll see how it goes.”

(h/t Trek Movie)