Star Trek: William Shatner Wants to Be a Part of the Quentin Tarantino Movie

Wiliam Shatner wants in on Quentin Tarantino‘s Star Trek movie. Tarantino said in an interview that Shatner is the reason he loves Star Trek. Someone pointed that quote out to Shatner and Shatner tells Reuters, and Tarantino, that he’d love to be a part of Tarantino’s film plans.

“Quentin Tarantino said something in the paper that somebody said to me, that he loved me,” Shatner said. “And Quentin, I love you. If you’re going to do Star Trek 50 years later, a few pounds heavier, come on. Not a problem! Well, I’d like to do it. Whether I’d be up for it, I don’t know.”

It sounds like Shatner’s mind is willing, but that he may have concerns about how his body would handle a feature film workload similar to those he expressed to ComicBook.com earlier this year when asked about resurrecting James T. Kirk for a series like Star Trek: Picard.

“That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” he said. “You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily — I don’t know what Patrick [Stewart] is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ’cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that. So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se.”

Even if Shatner isn’t in the film, Tarantino plans to keep Shatner’s spirit and the spirit of Star Trek: The Original Series alive even though his film would take place in the “Chris Pine” timeline. “The reason I was actually intrigued by the JJ Abrams version of it is because I thought Chris Pine did a fantastic job not just playing Capt. Kirk but playing William Shatner‘s captain — he is William Shatner. He’s not just another guy, he’s William Shatner’s Capt. Kirk. And it’s literally, Zachary Quinto is literally Leonard Nimoy’s — because they both have the same scene together — he’s his Spock. They f****** nail it. They just nail it.”

Are you excited about Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek? The film is currently in development but does not have a date on the Paramount Pictures upcoming film schedule.