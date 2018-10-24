‘Star Trek: Short Treks’: “Calypso” Trailer Teases 1,000-Year Time Jump

CBS All Access has released the teaser trailer for the next episode of Star Trek: Short Treks, and it teases a story set 1,000 years after Star Trek: Discovery, in the year 3256.

The trailer shows the new character called Craft waking up aboard the USS Discovery, but seemingly alone. He finds the ship dusty and empty and seems to encounter a curious computer intelligence within the ship.

You can watch the teaser above.

While each of the other Star Trek: Short Treks episodes spotlights a character from Star Trek: Discovery Season One, “Calypso” introduces Aldis Hodge as a new character named Craft.

Here’s the official synopsis for “Calypso”:

“After waking up in an unfamiliar sickbay, Craft (Aldis Hodge) finds himself on board a deserted ship, and his only companion and hope for survival is an A.I. computer interface.”

The episode is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

The trailer has a distinct feeling of mystery and foreboding around it. We know that the Discovery‘s mycelial engine is capable of time travel, but 1,000 years into the future? And if it used the mycelial network to get there, why is everything abandoned and dusty? And where is the Discovery crew?

Also, who is Craft? And where did this computer AI come from? The synopsis suggests that Craft isn’t familiar with the Discovery, so how did he get aboard? Is Section 31 somehow involved with all of this?

The first Star Trek: Short Treks episode debuted earlier this month. That episode, “Runaway,” focused on Ens. Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) of the USS Discovery. Future episodes will focus on Cmdr. Saru (Doug Jones) and the criminal Harry Mudd (Rinn Wilson).

Star Trek: Short Treks, “Calypso” debuts November 8th on CBS All Access.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.