Star Trek: Short Treks “Ask Not” Trailer Released

Star Trek: Short Treks is back this Thursday with a brand new episode. CBS All Access has released a trailer for the next installment of the series, “Ask Not.” The trailer reveals Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) of the Enterprise responding to a distress call. Somehow, this leads to Pike being taken prisoner by a Starfleet cadet. Pike is left trying to talk down the cadet, though the trailer doesn’t reveal the reason for the mutiny. You can watch the full trailer for the episode in the video above. The new episode debuts on CBS All Access on November 14th.

“Ask Not” is the third episode of the second season of Star Trek: Short Treks. It is the third and last episode of the new season to focus on Capt. Pike’s Enterprise crew. The first episode of the new season, “Q&A,” surprise debuted on the same day as Star Trek‘s New York Comic Con panel. The episode revealed Spock’s first moments aboard the Enterprise. The second episode, “The Trouble With Edward,” revealed the secret origin of those troublesome tribbles.

The two episodes releasing in December are animated and will tie into Star Trek: Discovery. The final episode of the season, debuting in January, is a prequel to Star Trek: Picard.

The first season of Star Trek: Short Treks consisted of four episodes used as lead-ins to the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. At the TCA Winter 2019 Press Tour, Kurtzman said he hoped to continue with them and that they may be applied to upcoming series outside of Discovery.

“I’d love to expand beyond,” Kurtzman tells ComicBook.com. “I mean, Discovery has been the foundation. [The first season of Short Treks] was a test. We wanted to see if they worked, and they ended up working really well. And so, the idea that we can apply those to all of our shows. Maybe we’ll do one before Picard. Maybe we’ll do one before Section 31. Maybe we’ll do one before the animated, just so that we can start getting audiences talking and thinking about what we’re doing, and setting up mysteries. That’s the other really fun thing about those is we get to set up these mysteries that play out over the course of the season.”

Star Trek: Short Treks is a series of short films, each about 15 minutes long. They debut monthly on CBS All Access in the United States and on Space and Crave in Canada. They became available on Netflix in regions where the streaming service carries Star Trek: Discovery just before Discovery‘s second season premiere.

